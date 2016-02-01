Novellic is an app for creating, finding, joining and managing book clubs. Meet new friends who share your reading tastes, and through your book club find the perfect next books to read!
A world of book clubs at your fingertips
Browse book clubs to join by book genre or search by key words, location or tags. Can't find a club you like? Start your own! Pick what genres your club will be reading and add a description to help other readers find you. Choose whether your club is private or open for anyone to join and start book clubbing!
By telling us about the books YOU love we personalize the book store to your taste! Each time you visit you'll find a handful of titles we've picked just for you. Also look out for community book tags which other users add to help you find your next perfect read!
We understand that your real world friends might not read the same books you do! That's what your new book club friends are here for! Share book suggestions, message privately and invite to book clubs you think they'll enjoy!
Help us suggest better books for you by telling us what you've read! Your home tab is a snapshot of your activity with quick links to your clubs, and is also a good place to quickly see what books you've read and what is currently on your personal wish list
Have feedback, suggestion, or any thoughts about our app? We'd love to hear from you!