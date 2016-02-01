Novellic - The Book Club App

Novellic is an app for creating, finding, joining and managing book clubs. Meet new friends who share your reading tastes, and through your book club find the perfect next books to read!

Novellic

A world of book clubs at your fingertips

  • Join Book Clubs

    Browse book clubs to join by book genre or search by key words, location or tags. Can't find a club you like? Start your own! Pick what genres your club will be reading and add a description to help other readers find you. Choose whether your club is private or open for anyone to join and start book clubbing!

  • Find Books

    By telling us about the books YOU love we personalize the book store to your taste! Each time you visit you'll find a handful of titles we've picked just for you. Also look out for community book tags which other users add to help you find your next perfect read!

  • Make Friends

    We understand that your real world friends might not read the same books you do! That's what your new book club friends are here for! Share book suggestions, message privately and invite to book clubs you think they'll enjoy!

  • Your Books

    Help us suggest better books for you by telling us what you've read! Your home tab is a snapshot of your activity with quick links to your clubs, and is also a good place to quickly see what books you've read and what is currently on your personal wish list

Book Club Features

Whether you're managing an existing book club or joining a new one through Novellic, our tools help your reading group communicate and buddy read

Currently Reading

See what the club is currently reading at a quick glance

Poll for Next Read

Club manager can set up to four books for members to vote on for the next book to read

Book Chatter

Start discussion threads and participate in lively book discussions with your book club members

Schedule Meetups

Each book club has its own reading schedule and where possible local meetup events to discuss the books make for a fun night of relaxed book talk with friends

Club Wish Lists

All members can add books to the club-wide wish list. Get great ideas for what to read next from the entire community and widen your TBR list with help from your book club friends

Privacy

Choose whether your book club is for your existing group of friends and by invite-only, or open membership up to the community and meet new people with similar bookish interests

Get in Touch

